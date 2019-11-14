Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing Thursday

Stafford (hip/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With back-to-back absences to kick off Week 11 prep, Stafford is trending in the wrong direction to make an appearance Sunday against the Cowboys. The Lions will hold one more session Friday, at which point they may make a decision on his availability. If Stafford misses a second straight game due to fractures in his back, he'll yield quarterback duties to Jeff Driskel.

