Stafford (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to Birkett, the Lions are still planning to wait until the end of the week before deciding on Stafford's status for Sunday's game against the Titans. To that end, interim coach Darrell Bevell noted Wednesday that he's "totally comfortable" with Stafford not practicing this week, yet still playing when Sunday arrives. If Stafford isn't cleared to play, however, Chase Daniel would draw the start in his place.

