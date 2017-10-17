Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing Tuesday
Stafford is not participating in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise with the Lions heading into their bye week, but it's also a reminder that Stafford likely is still somewhat hampered by his ankle injury. For now, Stafford's absence should be viewed as no more than a maintenance day for the veteran quarterback, and with the team now having a week off, it's unlikely he enters next Sunday's game against the Steelers as an injury risk.
