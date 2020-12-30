Stafford (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Stafford has indicated that he wants to play in the Lions' season finale Sunday against the Vikings, but with the team out of playoff contention, there's no reason to push the quarterback into action this weekend. With a Wednesday practice absence on tap, Stafford now has two more chances to get back on the field before Detroit's final injury report of the the season is submitted Friday.
