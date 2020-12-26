Stafford (ankle) won't return to Saturday's contest against the Buccaneers.
Stafford rolled his right ankle on the Lions' first drive of the game, adding to his recent injury woes. He played through a rib-cartilage injury and a slight ligament tear in his right thumb in the previous two games, but he still put up fair numbers, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions Weeks 14 and 15. The Lions will continue onward with Chase Daniel under center Saturday.
