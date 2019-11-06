Lions' Matthew Stafford: Nursing new back injury
Stafford (hip/back) said Wednesday that his current back injury is not related to the issue he played through in 2018, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stafford was noticeably hobbled during the later stages of the 2018 season as he played through broken bones in his back. His success as a passer dipped notably during that stretch, as he finished a full season with under 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career. The 31-year-old is on fire through eight contests this season, averaging 312 passing yards per game with a 19:5 TD:INT ratio, so the Lions and fantasy managers alike will hope that Stafford's current back injury won't impact his play to the extent his previous one did.
