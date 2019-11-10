Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Officially inactive Week 10

Stafford (back) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Bears.

This merely confirms the fast developing news over the weekend that Stafford is dealing with multiple fractures in his back and could well miss multiple games. All of the Lions' skill-position players naturally will see a notable downgrade in their respective fantasy outlooks with Jeff Driskel taking over under center for Detroit.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories