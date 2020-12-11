Stafford (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford played through the same injury last week, throwing for 402 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Lions alive in the wild-card race. Their schedule over the final month of the season will make it difficult to stay in the hunt, but any thought of shutting down Stafford is still a few weeks away. He should be out there Sunday, throwing passes to a receiving corps that will be missing Kenny Golladay (hip) for a sixth straight week.