Lions' Matthew Stafford: Officially out in Week 15
Stafford (back/hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Stafford will be inactive for a sixth consecutive week while recovering from multiple fractures in his back in addition to a more minor hip concern. With the 3-9-1 Lions eliminated from postseason contention, Stafford looks like a long shot to play in either of Detroit's final two contests, especially after coach Matt Patricia was noncommittal about the quarterback's availability the rest of the way when he addressed the media Friday, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Undrafted rookie David Blough will pick up another start under center in place of Stafford in Week 15.
