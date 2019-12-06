Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Officially ruled out again

Stafford (back/hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford still hasn't returned to practice but hopes to avoid injured reserve. His hip injury is believed to be far less of an issue than the fractures in his back. David Blough will get the Week 14 start.

