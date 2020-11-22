Stafford (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Stafford was never cleared for full participation in practice at any point this week after he sustained a torn ligament to his right thumb in the Week 10 win over Washington. That said, the Lions became increasingly optimistic about Stafford's health as the week rolled along, with multiple reports coming through indicating he was able to throw the football without any major discomfort during practices Thursday and Friday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Stafford was still donning a protective wrap on his thumb while he worked out early Sunday, but he once again appeared to be throwing without any issues. Rather than the thumb injury, the greater concern for Stafford this week is probably his dearth of weapons in the passing game; starting wideouts Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) and top running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) are all inactive for the contest.