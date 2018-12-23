Lions' Matthew Stafford: On track to play
Stafford (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Given Stafford's history of playing at less-than-optimal health, there never seemed to be much concern that he wouldn't be available in Week 16, especially after he was at least able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. Though he'll likely be good to go, Stafford's weekly fantasy utility has taken a significant hit in the second half with a number of injuries befalling the Lions' skill-position players. Stafford should at least be buoyed by top wideout Kenny Golladay (chest) likely being available, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but that probably won't be enough to make the signal-caller a comfortable fantasy option against a tough Minnesota defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...