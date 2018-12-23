Lions' Matthew Stafford: On track to play

Stafford (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Given Stafford's history of playing at less-than-optimal health, there never seemed to be much concern that he wouldn't be available in Week 16, especially after he was at least able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. Though he'll likely be good to go, Stafford's weekly fantasy utility has taken a significant hit in the second half with a number of injuries befalling the Lions' skill-position players. Stafford should at least be buoyed by top wideout Kenny Golladay (chest) likely being available, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but that probably won't be enough to make the signal-caller a comfortable fantasy option against a tough Minnesota defense.