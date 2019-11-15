Lions' Matthew Stafford: Out for at least one more game

Coach Matt Patricia confirmed Stafford (back) will not be ready to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Not this Sunday, no," Patricia said.

Patricia did say the team has a medical plan in place for Stafford to return, with the quarterback potentially getting back on the practice field later this month. That doesn't sound overly promising for Week 12, and Week 13 might also be a challenge with the Lions working on a short schedule for Thanksgiving. That said, it's too early for any assumptions beyond the upcoming Sunday, when Jeff Driskel will get another start under center. The 26-year-old completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception in last week's 20-13 loss to the Bears, adding five carries for 37 yards.