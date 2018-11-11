Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in losing effort
Stafford completed 25 of 42 passes for 274 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed twice for nine yards and fumbled once but got the recovery.
Stafford put up over 40 pass attempts for the second time in the last three games with the Lions facing a large deficit, which also led to his fifth game of over 270 passing yards this season. He also has thrown multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven contests, with Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson on the receiving end of his passing scores Sunday. The fact he lost Marvin Jones to a knee injury in the second half certainly didn't help Stafford's cause, and he ultimately ran out of time to mount a comeback. Stafford will look to generate a better effort versus the Panthers in a Week 11 matchup.
