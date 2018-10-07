Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in Week 5 win

Stafford completed 14 of 26 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

It was an unusually muted day through the air for the Lions, who fed two different running backs with double-digit carries for the second time this season. That led to a season-low amount of attempts and passing yardage for Stafford, but he still managed to throw for multiple scores for the fourth consecutive contest. The 10-year veteran now boasts a 10:5 TD:INT through five games and will look to stay hot against the Dolphins in Week 7 following a Week 6 bye.