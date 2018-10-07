Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in Week 5 win
Stafford completed 14 of 26 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
It was an unusually muted day through the air for the Lions, who fed two different running backs with double-digit carries for the second time this season. That led to a season-low amount of attempts and passing yardage for Stafford, but he still managed to throw for multiple scores for the fourth consecutive contest. The 10-year veteran now boasts a 10:5 TD:INT through five games and will look to stay hot against the Dolphins in Week 7 following a Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns in loss to Cowboys•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads upset over New England•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bounces back in Week 2 loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dreadful in blowout loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks mediocre again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should see extended playing time Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.