The Lions placed Stafford (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The transaction indicates that Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close proximity with someone who has. The veteran starter's absence at practice Wednesday leaves Chase Daniel and David Blough in position to split reps at quarterback, and Daniel would likely be the favorite to suit up under center in Minnesota on Sunday if Stafford is forced to miss time.
