Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Stafford joins a number of other big-name Lions players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week. The designation means either Stafford tested positive or was in close proximity to someone who texted positive for COVID-19, so until more information is provided, speculation regarding the return time frame is baseless.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Indicates he's fully healthy•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Healthy enough to practice•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be ready for OTAs•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not being shopped•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to be ready for OTAs•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Agrees to contract restructuring•