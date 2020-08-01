Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Stafford joins a number of other big-name Lions players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week. The designation means either Stafford tested positive or was in close proximity to someone who texted positive for COVID-19, so until more information is provided, speculation regarding the return time frame is baseless.