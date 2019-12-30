Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to be ready for OTAs

Stafford (back/hip) said Monday that he'll be back to full health for the start of the Lions' offseason program in April, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford was sidelined for the Lions' final eight games of the season after fracturing multiple bones in his back in a Nov. 3 loss to the Raiders. The quarterback said he's "pretty close to being back to normal" and won't require offseason surgery for his back or a lingering hip issue, putting him on pace to enter the 2020 campaign with few restrictions. Prior to getting shut down, the 31-year-old looked on his way to turning in the best season of his career, as he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 8.6 yards per attempt and a 19:5 TD:INT through his eight starts.