Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to play through pain
Stafford (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but is expected to play despite being less than 100 percent healthy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "This is the closest he's probably been to not playing, but he's planning on going," a source told Schefter.
With no missed games since 2010, Stafford has developed a reputation as one of the NFL's toughest quarterbacks, so it's fairly notable that sitting out Week 4 was even viewed as a consideration. According to Schefter, the pain in Stafford's hip has worsened since he first popped up on the Lions' injury report Friday, which could leave the quarterback susceptible to additional aggravation while he plays on this weekend. Barring any major in-game setbacks, however, Stafford is expected to take every snap under center while the contest is competitive.
