Stafford (thumb) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.
Stafford's practice reps have been managed since he injured his right thumb Week 10 against Washington. Including that contest, he's completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,151 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions over the past four games. Stafford will aim to keep up the pace versus a Green Bay defense that has allowed 7.4 yards per attempt (11th worst) and 21 TD passes (13th most) to quarterbacks this season.
