Lions' Matthew Stafford: Playing Sunday

Stafford (ankle) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

In the aftermath of last Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Stafford's right ankle and quadriceps were heavily taped. Termed as mere soreness by head coach Jim Caldwell, Stafford handled every practice rep this week, in essence putting the quarterback on pace to active status. Stafford will thus make his 102nd consecutive regular-season start against the Saints' exploitable secondary, which has conceded the 28th-most passing yards (265.3) per game this season.