Lions' Matthew Stafford: Playing through bruised hand

Stafford (hand) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay.

As he did throughout the week, Stafford will take the field Sunday with the ring and pinkie fingers taped on his bruised right hand, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Playing through a finger issue last season, Stafford completed 59.5 percent of his passes, averaged 271.3 yards through the air per game and posted two touchdowns versus three interceptions across four outings.