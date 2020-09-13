Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 297 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago. He added 23 rushing yards on five carries.

Playing without top receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and one of his best linemen in Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), Stafford should have had another passing touchdown considering rookie running back D'Andre Swift dropped a potential game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds. However, outside of throwing a pick in the fourth quarter on a forced pass to his acting No. 1 wideout, Marvin Jones, Stafford generally played well against a tough Bears defensive front. The blame for the loss most reasonably lies upon the shoulders of the backup cornerbacks the Lions relied upon once their top three options were out. If each of Desmond Trufant (hamstring), Justin Coleman (hamstring), and Jeff Okudah (hamstring) are unable to play in Week 2, the Lions defense could struggle to defend Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, which could lead to an even heavier workload for Stafford and the rest of the Detroit passing game.