Lions' Matthew Stafford: Posts career-low in passing yardage
Stafford completed 15 of 23 passes for 101 yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory over Arizona. He also rushed once for seven yards.
Playing with a sore back that limited him in practice all week, Stafford had trouble finding open receivers against a Patrick Peterson-led secondary that entered the game ranked 10th ranked in terms of yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2). He ultimately finished with his all-time lowest yardage output in any game he's started and finished, though the Lions were nonetheless able to pull out the win on the back of strong defense and a serviceable running game. Without Marvin Jones (knee) and Golden Tate (traded to Eagles), Detroit is having issues creating explosive plays through the air, and Stafford could continue to struggle to put up big numbers while playing with a depleted supporting cast. The Lions' Week 15 matchup with the Bills top-ranked pass defense isn't a great spot for a rebound.
