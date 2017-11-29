Lions' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations

Stafford (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

Stafford came up gimpy in the aftermath of a 43-yard touchdown heave to Marvin Jones during the fourth quarter of the Lions' loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Commenting on his right ankle Monday, he said that he had an X-ray after the game and was "feeling better," which foretold Wednesday's full session. Stafford can now prepare for Sunday's contest in Baltimore, whose defense has allowed just two touchdown passes to quarterbacks over its last five outings.