Stafford (neck) is listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Stafford, who was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Vikings in the fourth quarter, is listed with a neck injury on Wednesday's practice report, but it doesn't appear that his Week 10 availability is in any jeopardy. However, with Kenny Golladay (hip) still not practicing, Stafford could realistically once again be without his top target versus the Football Team.
