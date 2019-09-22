Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pulls out another victory

Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.

There were some missed opportunities that led to Stafford's pedestrian 56 percent completion rate, but the 31-year-old once again did enough to pull out the win. His performance - one that included zero taken sacks - proved vital since Detroit couldn't get its run game going against Philly's upper-echelon defensive front. It's too bad the success didn't translate to better numbers in the stat sheet, but Stafford's nonetheless averaging 277 passing yards with two passing touchdowns per game through three games and he'll get a chance to rebound in what could be a high-scoring affair when the Lions play host to the Chiefs in Week 4.