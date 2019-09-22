Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pulls out another victory
Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.
There were some missed opportunities that led to Stafford's pedestrian 56 percent completion rate, but the 31-year-old once again did enough to pull out the win. His performance - one that included zero taken sacks - proved vital since Detroit couldn't get its run game going against Philly's upper-echelon defensive front. It's too bad the success didn't translate to better numbers in the stat sheet, but Stafford's nonetheless averaging 277 passing yards with two passing touchdowns per game through three games and he'll get a chance to rebound in what could be a high-scoring affair when the Lions play host to the Chiefs in Week 4.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads fourth-quarter comeback•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Generates 385 passing yards in tie•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks sharp in preseason action•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Warming up Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Insists he's healthy•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: DNP against Texans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3