Stafford (rib/right thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Stafford toughed it out Week 15, playing all but garbage time through a rib-cartilage injury and a slight ligament tear in the thumb of his throwing hand. His numbers were respectable enough -- 22-for-32 passing for 252 yards and one touchdown -- but his practice reps will continue to be managed during the stretch run of the campaign.
