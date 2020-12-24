Stafford (rib/right thumb) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions listed Stafford as limited on all three practice reports this week, which stemmed from the quarterback dealing with a rib-cartilage injury and a slight ligament tear in the thumb of his throwing hand. Despite the aforementioned 'questionable' tag, it'd be a shock if Stafford is unable to go this weekend. In his first contest playing through both health concerns, Stafford completed 22 of 32 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown this past Sunday at Tennessee.