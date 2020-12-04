Stafford (right thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions capped Stafford's practice reps all week, the result of a slight ligament tear in his right thumb that he picked up during a Week 11 defeat in Carolina. Assuming he's able to gain clearance to play Sunday, he'll be facing the Bears' 11th-ranked pass defense (223.7 yards per game).