Lions' Matthew Stafford: Questionable for Week 16
The Lions are listing Stafford (back) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Stafford's practice participation was limited throughout the week while he manages the back issue, which has been plaguing him for much of the past month. Even with the postseason out of reach for the Lions, it's not expected that Stafford is at major risk of sitting out this weekend, given his lengthy track record of playing through pain. Still, he won't make for an alluring fantasy option due to the poor collection of talent surrounding him. Star running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) joined starting wideout Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve this week, while top receiver Kenny Golladay (chest) is also listed as questionable for Week 16.
