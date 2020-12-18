Stafford (ribs/thumb) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

A report Friday morning suggested Stafford would miss a third straight practice, but he apparently managed some level of activity, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 ET kickoff. The Lions technically can still make the playoffs, but realistically they actually have a better shot at landing a top-five pick in the 2021 Draft. In any case, Chase Daniel will get the Week 15 start if Stafford shows up on the inactive list Sunday morning.