Lions' Matthew Stafford: Quiet in road loss

Stafford (back) completed 22 of 29 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Stafford did most of his damage hooking up for with Kenny Golladay, who accounted for 146 of Stafford's 208 yards. The quarterback's lone touchdown was a four-yard score to Andy Jones in the second quarter. With a 3:3 touchdown to interception ratio over the past five games and fewer than 250 passing yards in each of those contests, Stafford shouldn't be on the radar in one-quarterback formats against the Vikings in Week 16.

