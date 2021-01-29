The Rams have reportedly "explored the possibilities" of potentially acquiring Stafford, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

That said, the Rams still have fellow QB Jared Goff under contract, so it's unclear how their reported interest in Stafford might play out. In any case, it looks like they've join the ranks of NFL franchises who might consider making a run at Stafford, who's in line to mutually part ways with the Lions. With that in mind, Fowler notes that "NFL teams started reaching out to the Lions about (the veteran signal caller) earlier this week."