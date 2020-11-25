Stafford (thumb) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford upgraded to a full practice Wednesday after beginning the week with back-to-back limited sessions. The 32-year-old played through a torn ligament in his right thumb during last weekend's loss to the Panthers, in which he threw for a season-low 178 yards and no touchdowns. Stafford will look to put his injury fully behind him versus the Texans, though he'll have to accomplish that task without both Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip).