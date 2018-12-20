Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains limited at practice
Stafford (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Stafford's reps were also restricted Wednesday, but coach Matt Patricia hasn't suggested that any shutdown plan is in the works for the star quarterback, who hasn't missed a start since 2010. Even if he advances to full participation in practice Friday to clear up concern about his back injury, Stafford should be viewed as a low-end fantasy option after posting a 5:5 TD:INT over his past seven games while failing to eclipse 300 passing yards in any of those outings.
