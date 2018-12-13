Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains limited Thursday

Stafford (back) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Stafford was tagged as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, so maintaining that level of activity in an actual practice signals he'll be fine to play through a back injury for a second consecutive game Sunday against the Bills' top-ranked pass defense. In the first one, he managed a career-worst 101 yards, no touchdowns and zero picks on 15-for-23 passing Week 14 in Arizona.

