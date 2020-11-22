Stafford (thumb) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said Friday the 32-year-old should be able to play with no limitations, and it appears he's avoided any setbacks halfway through the weekend. Stafford appears intent on playing through the ligament injury to his right thumb, but he'll also have to contend with the absences of the offense's top running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) and wideouts Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) in Carolina.
