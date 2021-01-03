Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old was deemed likely to play Friday despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, and his outlook remains unchanged halfway through the weekend. The Lions and Vikings have already been eliminated from the playoff picture, but Stafford still plans to gut it out for the season finale. The veteran has been banged up for much of the 2020 campaign, but he'll have started all 16 games for the ninth time in 10 years if he's cleared to start Sunday.