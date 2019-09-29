Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains on track for Sunday
Stafford (hip) is expected to start Sunday against Kansas City, Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.
Stafford was a limited participant Friday and received the questionable tag due to the hip issue, but the injury was never expected to impact his availability for Week 4. The 31-year-old is 67 for 107 for 831 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions through the first three games of the season.
