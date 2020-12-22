Stafford (rib/thumb) was a listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Stafford played through a painful rib-cartilage injury in addition to a slight ligament tear to the thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the Titans, completing 22 of his 32 throws for 252 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks coming out of the contest, so he should receive the green light to play once this weekend's game against the Buccaneers arrives.
