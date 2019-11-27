Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ruled out again

Stafford (back) is ruled out for Thursday's tilt against the Bears.

As expected, Stafford will miss Thursday's divisional contest after missing three straight practices this week. The Lions have discussed shutting down the veteran signal-caller for the season as he deals with multiple fractures in his back, but the team has yet to make a final decision. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) listed as questionable, Detroit could be forced to call upon No. 3 quarterback David Blough to face the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

