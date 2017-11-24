Lions' Matthew Stafford: Says ankle isn't 100 percent
Stafford said Thursday that his right ankle was "not 100 percent" after he injured it during the Lions' 30-23 loss to the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stafford hurt his ankle early in the fourth quarter on his 43-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, with the injury seemingly derailing the Lions' comeback effort. Though he remained in the contest, Stafford completed only three of six passes for seven yards the rest of the way, with his final third-down pass proving especially costly, as he overthrew an open Golden Tate on what was essentially a game-sealing interception. Though his Thanksgiving Day ended on a sour note, Stafford indicated that he expects to be "alright" for the Week 13 matchup with the Ravens, with the nine full off days in between games surely helping his cause.
