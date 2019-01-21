Lions' Matthew Stafford: Set to work with new coordinator
Stafford will work with a new offensive coordinator in 2019 after the Lions hired Darrell Bevell to replace Jim Bob Cooter, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.
Cooter helped Stafford produce three straight seasons (2015-17) with at least 7.2 yards per attempt and a completion percentage above 65, but the Lions opted not to renew their coordinator's contract after a disappointing 2018 campaign. Personnel seemed to be a bigger problem than coaching, with Golden Tate traded away in late October and Marvin Jones suffering a season-ending knee injury shortly thereafter. It didn't help that the team insisted on giving LeGarrette Blount carries (154) even as he eeked out just 2.7 yards per attempt. Bevell is best known for his run-heavy offenses led by Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson in Seattle, not to mention the infamous Malcolm Butler goal-line interception in Super Bowl 49. The hiring is probably better news for Kerryon Johnson (knee) than Stafford, though general manager Bob Quinn did emphasize his desire to field a balanced offense. Head coach Matt Patricia seems to prefer a conservative approach, though it requires his defense to take a big step forward from 2018.
