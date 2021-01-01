Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb) appears likely to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Stafford was already playing through a pair of injuries when an ankle sprain knocked him out of the Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay. It seems he'll continue playing if he's physically capable, hoping to start all 16 games for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons. Listed as questionable after back-to-back limited practices, Stafford will have an excellent matchup if he does in fact play, facing a slumping Minnesota defense that has four starters ruled out for Week 17. The Lions will turn to Chase Daniel or David Blough at quarterback if Stafford is held out or doesn't finish the game.