Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be fine to play

Stafford's hip injury isn't expected to impact his availability for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Stafford was added to the practice report Friday as a limited participant, with the Lions listing him as questionable for Week 4. It sounds like he'll be fine to make his 132nd consecutive start, facing a KC defense that's come to life since its sketchy Week 1 showing in Jacksonville. The Chiefs have limited opposing QBs to 7.1 yards per pass attempt this season, albeit with the 12th-most fantasy points per game on the basis of volume (38.0 attempts) as well as an 8-46-1 rushing line from Lamar Jackson.

