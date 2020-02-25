Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be ready for OTAs

General manager Bob Quinn said Stafford (back) is healthy and the quarterback will be full go for the start of the offseason training program, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Quinn also reiterated that Stafford is not on the trade block while adding that he still considers the 32-year-old signal caller to be in his prime. Considering Stafford was at least top-five in the league in terms of passing touchdowns, passing yards, passer rating and 20-plus-yard completions when he injured his back in Week 9, that isn't a stretch for Quinn to say. Last year the offseason training program started April 15.