Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, appears likely to play, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Stafford was already playing through a pair of injuries when an ankle sprain knocked him out of his team's Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay. He seems content to continue playing if he's physically capable, hoping to start all 16 games for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons. Questionable for Week 17 after back-to-back limited practices, Stafford will have an excellent matchup if he plays, taking on a slumping Minnesota defense that has four starters ruled out for Week 17. The Lions will turn to Chase Daniel or David Blough at quarterback if Stafford is held out or doesn't finish the game.