Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should see extended playing time Friday

Head coach Matt Patricia plans to give Stafford and the rest of the Lions' starters extended playing time in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Patricia stopped short of stating exactly how much run he expects to give his starters, but he did say he wants to get his team into "a regular season mode," which suggests Stafford should at least get a few offensive possessions Friday. This uncertainty obviously renders the quarterback a risky pick in DFS contests, but it could pay off if Stafford plays deep into the second quarter.