Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should see extended playing time Friday
Head coach Matt Patricia plans to give Stafford and the rest of the Lions' starters extended playing time in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Patricia stopped short of stating exactly how much run he expects to give his starters, but he did say he wants to get his team into "a regular season mode," which suggests Stafford should at least get a few offensive possessions Friday. This uncertainty obviously renders the quarterback a risky pick in DFS contests, but it could pay off if Stafford plays deep into the second quarter.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited action in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Likely to play Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to dress Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Working with Golladay•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses three scores in finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.