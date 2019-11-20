Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sidelined at practice Wednesday
Stafford (back) did not practice Wednesday.
Stafford is considered week-to-week due to fractured bones in his back, and he appears on track to remain sidelined for a third straight contest Week 12. The veteran signal-caller is nursing a six-week injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, though he won't necessarily need to sit out for that entire length of time. In any case, Jeff Driskel is expected to continue suiting up under center as long as Stafford is unable to go.
